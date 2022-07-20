Here is a little Army fellow, who in my opinion, kind of grew up from being a small “young-un” who was born in the middle of a hard depression. A depression so severe that a child’s baby diaper was made out of tomato sheet cloth. Tomato sheet was linen white sheets used to cover tomatoes in a “hot bed” and then later transplanted to a “cold frame.” Hot bed and cold frame,” names used to identify growth progress of tomato plants. “Hot bed” meaning where tomato seed is planted. After planting and germination takes place, growth of approximately 3 inches, they get planted to a “cold frame.”

Materials utilized for all purposes — purposes, like bed sheets, white shirts, my first shirt was made out of those tomato sheets. So were women’s blouses, linens for quilts. There hot bed and cold frame white sheets served several purposes. No waste. A good many girls raised in the Helmic and Apple Springs community wore clothes made from those bed sheets. From there were these girls who expressed their gratitude. You’d think they had just come back from “Neiman Marcus” store in Dallas. The owner of these parcels brought out exuberance rarely expressed in today’s purchases.

Ben Pyle lives in Groveton.