Here is a little Army fellow, who in my opinion, kind of grew up from being a small “young-un” who was born in the middle of a hard depression. A depression so severe that a child’s baby diaper was made out of tomato sheet cloth. Tomato sheet was linen white sheets used to cover tomatoes in a “hot bed” and then later transplanted to a “cold frame.” Hot bed and cold frame,” names used to identify growth progress of tomato plants. “Hot bed” meaning where tomato seed is planted. After planting and germination takes place, growth of approximately 3 inches, they get planted to a “cold frame.”
Materials utilized for all purposes — purposes, like bed sheets, white shirts, my first shirt was made out of those tomato sheets. So were women’s blouses, linens for quilts. There hot bed and cold frame white sheets served several purposes. No waste. A good many girls raised in the Helmic and Apple Springs community wore clothes made from those bed sheets. From there were these girls who expressed their gratitude. You’d think they had just come back from “Neiman Marcus” store in Dallas. The owner of these parcels brought out exuberance rarely expressed in today’s purchases.
I hadn’t intended to associate this subject — “the white tomato sheets” — to D.L., yet he lived as a young baby boy in those days. Our mother was the sweet lady who cut and made these sheets into wearable clothing at little or no cost. All she needed was a Sears & Roebuck catalog for a pattern to go by. She was very talented. That way of life has completely changed from making clothes from used materials. Nothing wasted because there was little if any money laying around to buy anything. It didn’t make any difference whether the country was in a deflation or inflation state or whatever. There weren’t many nickels or dimes floating around.
Well, so much in life of cosmetics for clothing and quilting from used white linen cloth. I was in the exact age category to be delegated diaper and cleansing hygiene. My job and I couldn’t find a good remedy that would help me get out of the responsibility of executing my responsibilities of taking care of little brother D.L. along with his older brother Francis and younger sister Anzo. I held each one of them accountable and responsible to me in their future year.
They responded individually with their love and kindness. You couldn’t ask for anything more worthy. D.L.’s little sister and I are the only two children still privileged to be alive and enjoying Lord Jesus’s love and affection. D.L. was given the name of our grandfather who was one of the first landowners in Trevat of the Alabama Creek area. The land was sold to a Dr. Blair in 1894.
I was stationed in North Carolina in the summer of 1950, the year North Korea attacked South Korea. I didn’t even know D.L. and Francis both had joined the military service, D.L. joining the army and Francis joining the navy. I didn’t get to wish either of them good luck. Of course, before you could shake a stick at them, both were involved in the Korean War when Gen. Douglas MacArthur’s troops landed on Korea. Francis was navy and was aboard a “DE” destroyer escort and served up and down and around South Korea and North Korea for a good while.
Meanwhile, I was training Navy and Marine Corps personnel how to handle naval aviation technology. D.L.’s Army unit was assigned the Yalu River bordering North Korea and China. They stirred up a hornet’s nest, a real “humdinger” that turned out to be somewhat difficult to handle, let alone, get rid of. The Marines jumped into the ruckus and helped save as many as possible and brother D.L. was one of the many who were helped to back away from “Frozen Chosin” reservoir.
Some Army personnel were flown to a military hospital in Japan in an effort to help save some of the men’s feet, legs, arms and hands that were frozen. Brother D.L.’s feet were severely frozen. A serious condition on which he and the VA worked diligently to get back in shape.
All the effort by my brother and the Veterans Hospital just never discovered the perfect remedy to salvage those feet. He had courage and worked every day that he could. He became a skillful glazier and farmed out his glazier expertise to one of the larger glass companies in Houston. They loved his work.
He eventually created his own glass company and worked out of the little town of Groveton, Texas, until his death a few days back.
I’m sure his descendants are very proud of him. I am. I’m proud of his tenacity as well as his determination to serve his country, his community, his lovely wife and his children. May the good Lord bless and keep D.L. along by his side in heaven.
