SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Oklahoma State power forward and former Lufkin and Angelina College standout Natasha Mack is one of five finalists for the Katrina McClain Power Forward of the Year Award as announced earlier this week by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
Named after the two-time All-American and 1987 National Player of the Year, the annual award is in its fourth year and recognizes the top power forwards in NCAA Division I women’s college basketball.
Mack has constructed a decorated senior campaign for the Cowgirls. In addition to her McClain candidacy, she was named a semifinalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award, was named to the Naismith Award Midseason Team and appears on the Wooden Award Late Season Top 20 Watch List and the Wade Trophy Watch List.
Joining Mack as finalists for this year’s award are Alabama’s Jasmine Walker, Baylor’s NyLyssa Smith, Michigan’s Naz Hillmon and Villanova’s Maddy Siegrist.
“It is an honor and a privilege to work alongside the Basketball Hall of Fame to recognize rising stars in the game,” Katrina McClain-Pittman said. “These students-athletes have all proven to be incredible athletes and leaders and it will be no easy task so select our winner.”
A national committee of top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 student-athletes in November, which was narrowed to 10 candidates in February and now just five finalists. This month, the finalists will be presented to Ms. McClain-Pittman and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee. The winner of the 2021 Katrina McClain Power Forward of the Year Award will be determined by a combination of fan votes and input from the Basketball Hall of Fame’s selection committee. Naismith Starting Five Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies will go live on Friday, March 5 on hoophallawards.com.
The winner of the 2021 Katrina McClain Power Forward Award will be presented on ESPN, along with the other four members of the Women’s Starting Five. Other awards being presented include the Nancy Lieberman Point Guard Award, the Ann Meyers Drysdale Shooting Guard Award, the Cheryl Miller Small Forward Award and the Lisa Leslie Center Award, in addition to the Men’s Starting Five. Additional information about the award presentation, including date and time, will be released in the coming weeks.
