A Lufkin area man and woman were flown to hospitals for treatment early today after the car they were traveling in at a high rate of speed went airborne and crashed through a Fairfield business, causing a fire, according to statement from Freestone County Sheriff Jeremy Shipley.

“Prayers for those involved as we await to hear their condition,” Shipley said.

