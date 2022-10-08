A Lufkin area man and woman were flown to hospitals after an early morning wreck Saturday in which their vehicle went airborne and crashed through a Fairfield business, according to Freestone County Sheriff Jeremy Shipley.
A Lufkin area man and woman were flown to hospitals for treatment early today after the car they were traveling in at a high rate of speed went airborne and crashed through a Fairfield business, causing a fire, according to statement from Freestone County Sheriff Jeremy Shipley.
“Prayers for those involved as we await to hear their condition,” Shipley said.
Around 2 a.m., a vehicle traveling at an unknown high rate of speed “blew past” deputies on Commerce Street near Fair Park, heading west into town, he said.
“As the vehicle entered downtown and approached the red light at Commerce and Mount, another vehicle was stopped at the red light in the left lane, and the speeding vehicle ran off the road, jumping the curb in front of the courthouse and took out a corner light pole,” Shipley said. “The vehicle continued straight and jumped another curb in front of Heritage Title where it went through the sidewalk railing, airborne, and through the building, where it came to rest.”
The wreck caused a fire inside the Heritage Title & Abstract building and in the front of the vehicle, Shipley said. Deputies used fire extinguishers to fight the blaze and were able to remove the female passenger from the car through the passenger window to safety.
Firefighters arrived and were able to extinguish the rest of the fire and extricate the male driver from the vehicle by cutting the roof off the car, he said.
“Praise to our deputies on quick work in doing what they could with their fire extinguishers against the fire and removing the female passenger from the vehicle to safety,” Shipley said. “Great job as usual by our fire departments as they successfully put out the remaining fire and were able to safely remove the driver.”
The accident investigation is being handled by the Texas Department of Public Safety and is ongoing at this time.
