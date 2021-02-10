I write this article as a concerned citizen who is deeply troubled by the state of our country, and I know that I am not alone in having these sentiments.
While we may have “the most popular president of all time” in the White House, if you believe the numbers from November, he is also the president that governs or reigns, depending on your perspective and party affiliation, over the most divided nation since 1860. During his first few weeks in office, we witnessed an unprecedented number of executive orders which will not make America better as promised during his campaign.
Whether you are Republican or Democrat who professes to be a Christian, you cannot be happy with his orders regarding abortion, and if you are an oilfield worker, I am sure you are not a fan of his no new leases and shutting down the Keystone Pipeline.
Likewise, the other radical issues being proposed by this administration as well as our Congress are even more troubling (HR-1, new states, packing the court …). However, it appears that our “extremely popular” elected officials in Washington, D.C., plan to shove these radical issues down our throat, and there is nothing that can be done to stop them.
At least that is what I thought, until last week when I learned about Article V of the U.S. Constitution and a movement to call for a Convention of the States.
In brief, Article V details two methods of amending the U.S. Constitution. One method is for Congress to propose amendments and then send them out to the states for ratification by the state legislatures. The alternative method is for the state legislatures to call for a Convention of States with the sole purpose of proposing amendments to the U.S. Constitution. This alternative method has not been used for the purpose of proposing amendments since the 1700s. All recent amendments to our Constitution were proposed by Congress, and then ratified by the state legislatures.
However, in our current situation with a federal government that is looking more and more tyrannical with each passing day, Article V and a Convention of States represents a powerful tool that could be used to rein in the federal government and it would be capable of stopping the radical agendas that are being proposed by officials in Washington, D.C.
The problem that I see with this solution is time. Do we have enough time to gather the support needed to call for a Convention of States, and can we educate enough people to make this happen before it is too late?
This is a daunting task since most people don’t know anything about Article V of the U.S. Constitution and they don’t know anything about a proposed Convention of States.
The Convention of States movement is a grassroots movement that started eight years ago. Sixteen states, including Texas, have already passed a resolution calling for a Convention of States for the purposes of proposing amendments dealing with term limits, fiscal responsibility, and limiting the scope and power of the federal government.
When 34 state legislatures have passed the legislation, Congress will name a date and time for a convention, and each state will send a delegate (commissioner) with one vote. Yes, you read that right, each state gets one vote. During the convention, amendments would be proposed, debated and then voted on.
Amendments receiving 26 votes would then be listed, sent to Congress in Washington, D.C., and then sent out to the state legislatures for ratification. For the proposed amendments to become law and part of our Constitution, they will have to receive favorable votes in the House and Senate of 38 state legislatures. Therefore, to become law these amendments will need a lot of support and many would be destined to fail. However, there are issues that our country could unite behind such as term limits for Congress and a balanced budget amendment for starters.
I ask you to go to the website conventionofstates.com and research this topic in more detail for yourself and then sign the petition. Tell your state legislatures to continue to support the Convention of States, which has already passed in Texas, and tell your friends and family in other states to contact their state legislatures and support the initiative.
Encourage our governor to use his voice and platform to reach out to other like-minded governors and have them petition their legislatures to get behind this movement and pass the resolution.
A Convention of States is the best chance we have to save our republic and perhaps reenforce those things that make us Americans.
