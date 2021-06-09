As part of its 2021-22 schedule, the Stephen F. Austin men’s basketball team has unveiled a premier non-conference game for the upcoming season in the form of a Dec. 18 tilt at the University of Kansas.
The teams were previously scheduled to meet in Lawrence last season, but the game was canceled due to logistical issues surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
The trip to Allen Fieldhouse will represent the first matchup between the Lumberjacks and the Jayhawks. The 16,300-seat arena has become one of the toughest road arenas in all of college hoops, as the Jayhawks have dropped only 15 games there in the past 18 seasons.
A time and television network for SFA’s first matchup against KU has yet to be announced.
Kansas finished the 2020-21 season with a 21-9 record and a NCAA tournament berth as a No. 4 seed, while the Lumberjacks posted a 16-5 record in a season shortened by a predetermined postseason ban. The ’Jacks were 10-1 at home during 2020-21 and 6-4 on the road. Stephen F. Austin, which will be joining the Western Athletic Conference this fall, finished its final season in the Southland Conference with a 12-3 mark.
Under Bill Self, the Jayhawks have won one national championship, 15 Big 12 championships and amassed over 500 victories. Keller served on Self’s coaching staff at Kansas from 2008-11.
