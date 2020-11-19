As temperatures in East Texas turn colder, TxDOT crews are busy preparing for the season’s first taste of winter weather, which could include icy roadways.
Crews have begun to conduct equipment checks and inventory to ensure proper operation. Prior to winter weather including freezing temperatures, ice or snow, equipment will be prepared and ready to treat roadways with a brine mixture to enhance safety on elevated surfaces and major corridors throughout the district.
The nine-county Lufkin District has 18 brine tanks that will be utilized should a winter weather event become a threat to driving conditions.
“We stay alert to weather conditions year-round and winter weather here in East Texas is unpredictable,” said Rhonda Oaks, public information officer for the Lufkin District. “Because of that, we want the public to be aware that we will be preparing to treat elevated surfaces and major roadways should the need arise. Also, stay alert and visit drivetexas.org should you plan to travel through the holidays.”
If motorists encounter crews applying brine mixture, reduce speed and allow them to complete spraying the salt mixture, according to Oaks. The salt water mixture will not damage vehicles and is easily removed with soap and water.
Motorists should reduce speed or prepare to take alternate routes if they encounter frozen roadways, she said.
Visit drivetexas.org for statewide closures and road conditions. For more information, contact Rhonda.Oaks@txdot.gov or call 633-4395.
