“Among the most accomplished and fabled tribes of Africa, no tribe was considered to have warriors more fearsome or more intelligent than the mighty Masai,” the Rev. Patrick O’Neal, minister of First Unitarian Congregational Society, Brooklyn New York, once shared.
It is perhaps surprising, then, to learn the traditional greeting that Masai warriors would say to one another is: “Kasserian Ingera.” It means, “And how are the children?”
It is still the traditional greeting among the Masai, acknowledging the high value the Masai always place on their children’s well-being. Even warriors with no children of their own would always give the traditional answer, “All the children are well.” Meaning, of course, that peace and safety prevail, that the priorities of protecting the young, the powerless, are in place.
That Masai society has not forgotten its reason for being, its proper functions and responsibilities. “All the children are well” means that life is good. It means the daily struggles for existence do not preclude proper caring for their young.
Children are human beings to whom respect is due, superior to us by reason of their innocence and of the greater responsibilities of their future, said Maria Montessori, educator and founder of the Montessori method.
We each have a role in assuring conditions are conducive for children to grow and flourish within their communities. The day-to-day existence of all people is raised to a higher level when the responsibility to care for children, all children, is recognized. When the children are taken care of, everyone benefits.
“The children are well.” This should become the response any of us could give when asked, “And how are the children?” We should be able to know that we are working to assure opportunities, support and education that appropriately prepares children for the future.
In an adaptation of O’Neal’s words, the Rev. Pat Hoertdoerfer, Children, Family and Intergenerational Programs director of Lifespan Faith Development, Boston, points out, “What might it be like ... if teachers began every class by answering the question: ”And how are the children?”
Before we can respond to one another “all the children are well,” what actions must we take in our classrooms? In our schools? In our community?
Nelson Mandela knew the impact taking care of the children in a society had on the success of society as a whole. In his words, there can be no keener revelation of a society’s soul than the way in which it treats its children.
Now, every day our teachers ask one another, “And how are the children?”
At St. Cyprian’s, our children are not only well, their well-being is our priority — academically, socially and emotionally. Life is good.
