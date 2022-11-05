The holiday season is a joyous time of year, full of family, food, love, laughter, gifts and magic. But for some individuals, this year will look a little different.
The current annual inflation rate in the United States for the 12 months ending in September 2022 was 8.2% after previously rising to 8.3%, according to data from the U.S. Labor Department.
In September 2021, the rate was at 5.39% and in 2020, it was 1.37%, according to investment research platform YCharts.
Inflation is rising, and that happens when the Federal Reserve sets too low of an interest rate or when the growth of money supply increases too rapidly, which is what the U.S. is seeing now, economist John Taylor said in a report from the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research.
As a result, organizations including the East Texas Food Bank, the Salvation Army, the Christian Information & Service Center and Blessing Bags for Nacogdoches and Angelina Counties are expecting an increase in the number of people that need help with the holidays approaching.
Many of the families served by the East Texas Food Bank are on limited or fixed incomes, CEO Dennis Cullinane said. As grocery prices increase, several of those families have to decide what they are going to part with so as to be able to feed their families.
“We’re seeing probably 15-20% more people visit our pantries and resource centers and food distributions,” he said.
Blessings Bags director Stephanie Hess said the organization is already beginning to receive more calls for help as the holidays get closer. The calls typically include requests for food donations, Christmas gifts for children and winter coats, she said.
“This year, people are needing more help than ever just to survive,” she said. “Rent prices are soaring — along with electricity prices, gas prices and grocery prices — which is putting a strain on many household budgets that are already stretched to the limit.
‘’Many families are working two jobs just to pay the rent, and to some, a new coat — or a pair of shoes — is more than the budget allows for,” she said.
The Christian Information & Service Center always sees an influx of clients around this time of year, but when prices started increasing, they had former clients who stopped receiving services return for help, assistant executive director Clare Dunning said.
The increase of prices also has affected CISC’s ability to go out and purchase food for their clients, a problem the East Texas Food Bank is seeing, as well, Cullinane said.
Even when the food bank receives donated produce, it has to pay packing and transportation fees, he said.
“It’s costing us more, and we haven’t cut back on our distributions yet and we won’t until it becomes a problem,” he said. “We get some donations, but it’s not anywhere near enough, so we have to try and drive a dollar as far as we can.”
There’s no easy way to prepare for the amount of people who need help, especially as a nonprofit organization that relies on donors and volunteers, Capt. Jenifer Phillips of the Salvation Army said.
“There comes a point when the need is great, and we need community support to meet those needs,” she said.
And all of the organizations are looking for volunteers — and donations — as they prepare to help those in need with various events.
CISC will be holding a Thanksgiving Food Distribution from 9-11:30 a.m. Nov. 14-18 for its registered clients. Those who come to collect food are asked to bring their CISC card, a photo ID, proof of residency and a large rectangular basket.
“We’re hoping to serve up to 1,200 households — which will be a lot — but we’re hoping we have enough volunteers come through to get this all done,” Dunning said. “We just want to make sure we have enough food and can serve no matter how many clients register.”
The Salvation Army will be feeding a hot meal to those in need at its Adult Day Center from noon to 1 p.m. Nov. 23. Additionally, Angel Tree applications are open online until Nov. 6.
The East Texas Food Bank will hold a drive-thru food distribution from 10:30 a.m. to noon Nov. 22 at the George H. Henderson Jr. Exposition Center.
Blessing Bags will be helping people in need in various locations throughout the holiday season, Hess said. Members of the organization carry a trailer full of assorted products around while they look for individuals who need help, and those individuals can grab whatever they need.
On Nov. 19, the organization will be hosting a Blessing Bags Thanksgiving Dinner at Nacogdoches Bible Fellowship from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. They will offer a hot meal, toiletries and other necessities including blankets, socks and gloves to those in need.
To help with the event, Blessings Bags is asking for donations of Thanksgiving food items, toiletries and clothes. Blessing Bags has an Amazon donation list online and a drop box at Memorial Baptist Church under the carport by the side doors of the church.
“With the holiday season fast approaching, we need donations more than ever. And without the generosity of our community, we could not help those in need,” Hess said. “Every donation counts, no matter how small. Together we can and will make a difference.”
To donate to or to receive help from CISC, contact Dunning at clare.dunn00@gmail.com.
To donate to or to receive help from The Salvation Army, contact Phillips at jenifer.phillips@uss.salvationarmy.org.
To donate to or to receive help from Blessings Bags, contact blessingbagsfornac@gmail.com.
To donate to or to receive help from the East Texas Food Bank, visit easttexasfoodbank.org/.
