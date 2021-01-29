A power outage left 12,000 Angelina County residents without power Thursday night into the wee hours of Friday.
“We isolated the issue and were able to restore (half) by around 11:35 p.m. in the Lufkin area and the balance in Diboll by midnight,” Lufkin area Oncor Representative Roger Lindsey said.
At 11:15 p.m., a piece of equipment at Oncor’s Diboll substation failed, causing a chain reaction that opened switches in both Diboll and Lufkin, he said.
Areas affected included: FM 58 just outside the loop; the area around U.S. Highway 59 south and FM 819; the area around FM 1475; the area of FM 2497 near Diboll; and in the Dennis/South Temple Drive area of Diboll.
