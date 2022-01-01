Seems Mother Nature has heard all the griping about the warm weather in Angelina County and is correcting the situation tonight.
While highs were back in the lower 80s this afternoon, a strong arctic front will be pushing overnight lows to around 30 degrees, according to the National Weather Service’s Shreveport, Louisiana, office.
A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms is in the forecast for early this evening, and west winds of 10-15 mph are expected to increase to 15-20 mph after midnight.
Sunday looks to be windy and cold, with highs in the lower 40s and northwest winds at 15-20 mph. Overnight lows are expected to plunge into the mid 20s, with north winds at 15 mph.
Monday looks to be a little warmer, with highs in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the lower 30s. The forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday predicts highs in the mid to upper 60s and lows in the mid to lower 40s.
“The long-term forecast is pretty quiet, at least when it comes to rain chances until we get to next weekend,” an area forecast discussion states. “Otherwise, a warming trend, followed by a quick cooling trend and another warming trend, will best describe this roller coaster temperature ride for the first week of 2022.”
The weather service issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Angelina and surrounding counties at noon today, as strong to severe thunderstorms are possible this evening across portions of the region, but said the cold front moving through the area tonight will end the severe weather chances.
All forms of precipitation could be in play, if there is any at all, "depending on what model you believe," the NWS states.
For now, the weather service is confining the chances for precipitation to slight chances in eastern zones of our area that it expects to be “very light and all liquid for now,” although “a couple degree changes and more widespread development could result in some tweaks to the forecast.”
