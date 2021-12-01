Lufkin police found two pistols and a shotgun Tuesday at a home on North Avenue after officers arrested Jakyren Sanford, 18, and Odarius Maxie, 20, both of Lufkin, on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after three houses and a vehicle were shot on Keltys Street.
Lufkin police on Tuesday arrested Jakyren Sanford, 18, and Odarius Maxie, 20, both of Lufkin, on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after three houses and a vehicle were shot on Keltys Street.
Police dispatchers received multiple calls about gunshots being fired about 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Officers responding to the area found properties in the 1500 and 1600 blocks of Keltys Street had been damaged. The occupants of those houses were home at the time, but no injuries were reported.
Two individuals — later identified as Maxie and Sanford — were sitting at Brandon Park when they reportedly shot a passing SUV. The two then ran away, eventually running into a home in the 800 block of North Avenue.
Maxie and Sanford were taken into custody about 10:30 a.m. after they left the home on North Avenue and were spotted by officers at the corner of Sayers and Lakeview streets.
Maxie had a Glock magazine in his pants pocket at the time of his arrest. When questioned about the magazine, he said he did not know anything about it because the pants were not his.
Police obtained a search warrant for the home on North Avenue, where officers found a shotgun and two pistols.
Maxie and Sanford both remain in the Angelina County Jail.
