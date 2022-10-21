Angelina College’s Lady Roadrunner softball team has made two trips to the national tournament, winning a national title in 2014 and finishing as national runners-up in 2019.
The program has become one of the best in the nation over the past few years with numerous AC players going on to compete at the university levels.
now the team is looking for future players to help build even more success.
The Lady ’Runners will host a recruitment camp starting at 9 a.m. Oct. 29 at the Angelina College softball field on the AC campus. Prospective players in high school grades 11 and 12 are invited.
The fee is $50 for pre-registration and $75 on the day of the event when registration will take place on the field at 8:15 a.m.
Coaches will grade players on various softball skill levels. Players are asked to bring their own softball equipment (gloves, cleats, bats, catcher’s gear, etc.) and water bottles.
The camps will focus on skill evaluation only; depending on the number of attendants, there may be a brief scrimmage. Staff will grade on running, arm strength, fielding, hitting and power. Pitchers will throw brief bullpens in order to evaluate pitching skills.
Mostly, the camp is intended to find the right players for the Angelina College Lady Roadrunner softball program.
To register, visit the Angelina College Athletics page angelinaathletics.com and look for the graphic containing the QR code, or simply click the provided link.
