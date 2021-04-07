The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for Angelina and surrounding counties until 8 tonight and a hazardous weather outlook as severe thunderstorms are in the forecast.
East Texas could see strong to severe thunderstorms this evening, with the possibility of damaging wind gusts, large hail and isolated tornadoes this afternoon through this evening, according to the NWS. The predicted high is 75 with an overnight low around 53.
“Near sunset, a quasi-linear convective system will be ongoing along an eastward moving cold front, near a line from Lufkin, Texas, northeast to near El Dorado, Arkansas,” a NWS forecast discussion states. “The synoptic setup along and ahead of the frontal boundary will remain very favorable for all modes of severe thunderstorms with this system.”
After a relatively quiet day Thursday, more severe storms are expected to return to the forecast Friday afternoon through Friday evening, with the possibility of very large hail, damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes once again ahead of a cold front that should move through the region late Friday night into early Saturday.
Friday’s high should be near 85 while the overnight low will be around 62.
Mostly sunny skies are mild temperatures in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday, while a 20% chance of showers and storms returns to the area Monday, when the high expected to reach 84 with an overnight low around 60.
Tuesday calls for a 30% chance of showers and storms and mostly cloudy skies with a high around 76.
