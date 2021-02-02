The Lufkin Municipal Court is offering a warrant amnesty program through April 30.
Anyone with an active outstanding warrant with Lufkin Municipal Court is encouraged to take this opportunity to save some money and get a fresh start.
All warrant fees will be removed when a citizen voluntarily contacts the court to pay a minimum of one half the total amount due and start a payment plan for the balance.
As an added incentive, anyone that pays in full also will save an additional 20% off the fine amount. The percentage savings is only on the fine, not the court costs. The more you owe, the more you save.
The court also will offer assistance to those individuals that may not be able to pay half down or pay in full and will work out an action plan for anyone that is willing to make the effort to come in and clear up their warrants.
This year the Municipal Court is offering warrant amnesty by visiting the court in person (mask required), by telephone, or online due to COVID-19.
Contact the Municipal Court at 633-0315 or courtinfo@cityoflufkin.com for more information.
Anyone that comes to the clerk’s office to take care of their outstanding warrants will be given safe harbor, according to court officials.
