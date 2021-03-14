The wait is over for those hankering for a trip to “The Wildest Place in Town.”
Ellen Trout Zoo will open its gates to the public at 10 a.m. Monday after being shuttered for the last four weeks due to damage from February’s historic winter storm.
Crews have been working daily to clear the public area of debris to enable the reopening, executive director Gordon Henley said in a press release.
“Unfortunately, the snow and ice did a lot more damage to the trees and vegetation than the hurricanes Rita and Ike put together,” he said.
A large tree fell across the zoo’s entrance and destroyed the entry pergola and broke a portion of the walkway when its root mass came out of the ground. There also were limbs and branches on all areas of visitor paths and many walkway barriers were broken.
“It took zoo staffers and volunteers this long just to get things ready to have guests return,” Henley said.
In addition to the debris littering the walks and grounds, many limbs were left dangling in the trees overhead.
“There have been experienced tree climbers going through the trees looking for these branches and removing them in order to reopen safely,” Henley said.
The zoo is open on a limited basis due to the coronavirus pandemic. Reduced hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with last entry at 3:30 p.m.
All buildings, except restrooms, are closed and guests are limited to outdoor spaces and exhibits. Groups are limited to family groups living in the same household and family groups must maintain a 6 foot distance from other family groups. General admission rates will apply.
Staff will be frequently sanitizing restrooms and touchable surfaces throughout the zoo and again after the zoo closes. Masks and social distancing are strongly encouraged for all visitors.
Concessions are open for soft drinks and packaged snacks — no popcorn or nachos.
