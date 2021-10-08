Lufkin police have identified Christopher Lee Isaac, 43, of Center, as the gunman in a shooting Thursday afternoon at High Pointe Plaza Apartments, according to Jessica Pebsworth, communications director for the city of Lufkin.
Witnesses told officers the incident started as a verbal disturbance about 1 p.m. between Isaac and James Patrick “J.P.” Murphy, 23, of Lufkin, that turned physical. After the fight was over, Isaac reportedly got a gun and fired shots at Murphy and his girlfriend, Donicca Ford, 18, of Lufkin, hitting both, Pebsworth said.
She said two detectives,who were on their way back from lunch were near the complex as the call was dispatched. The detectives saw Isaac pointing a gun at a man behind a dumpster retaining wall when they arrived, Pebsworth said.
“A detective immediately exited his vehicle with his rifle and fired a shot at Isaac from roughly 40-50 yards away,” she said. “The round hit Isaac’s hand, causing him to drop the gun. He was taken into custody without further incident.”
Detectives later learned the man they saw Isaac target was an uninvolved party who had been trying to calm Isaac and stop the attack, Pebsworth said. The man was not injured.
After being shot, Murphy attempted to get into a passing vehicle with a driver who was not involved with the shootings, Pebsworth said. That driver crashed into three other parked vehicles in the complex. No injuries were reported in the crash, Pebsworth said.
“Murphy and Ford went by ambulance to a local hospital where they were treated and released yesterday,” she said. “Isaac was also taken to a local hospital and later transported to an out-of-town hospital for further treatment. His injury is not believed to be life-threatening.”
The name of the detective who shot Isaac will be released after he gives his statement to the Texas Rangers, who are investigating the case per Lufkin Police Department policy, Pebsworth said.
Isaac now faces two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and has a federal warrant for felon in possession of a firearm. He has an extensive criminal history, including 19 Angelina County arrests, according to Pebsworth.
