A Lufkin woman died Monday morning after a tree fell on her home, according to a Lufkin Police report.
Lufkin police and firefighters responded to the 600 block of Lafayette Street at 2:48 a.m.; the woman’s son called to tell police about the tree and that he believed his elderly mother to be dead, according to the report.
When police arrived, they spent the next hour removing the tree from the home. They found the woman and she was pronounced dead at the scene.
The name has not been released by police as to give them time to notify family.
