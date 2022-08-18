Upcoming event encourages prayer for current state of world By KAYLEY FRAZE/The Lufkin Daily News Kayley Fraze Author email Aug 18, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A multitude of pastors and religious officials will make their way to the Pitser Garrison Convention Center Friday night for an evening of worship and prayer.The National Prayer for our World Gathering will begin at 7:30 p.m, and will consist of a corporate prayer led by David Gilliam and Mark Vereen. Kierra Sheard and Wes Morgan also will be on hand.Mona Martin said the purpose of the event is to gather church leaders so that they, in turn, can help gather community members.“Then we can focus on prayer because it’s needed for what is going on right now in our world,” she said. “And prayer is a key component.”Bishop J. Drew Sheard, the presiding bishop of the International Church of God in Christ, will be the keynote speaker. Karen Clark-Sheard of the Clark Sisters will be on hand to perform music.Free seats can be reserved by calling (877) 959-7418 or by going to davidgilliamministriesworldwide.org Kayley Fraze's email address is kayley.fraze@lufkindailynews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Pitser Garrison Convention Center National Prayer For Our World Gathering Prayer Kierra Sheard J. Drew Sheard Christianity Worship Mona Martin Karen Clark Multitude Official Kayley Fraze Author email Follow Kayley Fraze Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSuicide watch: Family of teen who took his life wants tragedy to bring crisis to light, while school district must strike balance between privacy, preventionLufkin police: Duo dumps meth in ditch during traffic stop on BMWPolice: Suspect who claims to 'own Lufkin' threatens man's life with gunMissing woman found safeFlournoy addresses allegations of corruption within Angelina CountyMan charged with making violent threat to Diboll police chiefLETTER: A refreshing changeFive Angelina County teachers sharing a $2,000 shopping spree at AcademyHuntington, Zavalla students, staff eager for year of normalcy, education, friendshipWheelhouse: Lufkin man builds in-home NASCAR museum Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Receive our News in Your Inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Start your morning with the top headlines each day. Sign up today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lufkin News newsroom. Sign up today! Sports Update Get the latest local, college and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Police Reports Get the latest local and national police reports every day in your inbox. Weather Receive the daily weather forecast and the weekly outlook in your inbox each morning. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries every afternoon. Charm East Texas Magazine Receive monthly updates on the latest issues of Charm East Texas magazine. Promotions & Special Offers Sign up to receive emails about our exciting Deals, Contests, & Special Offers! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.