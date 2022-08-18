A multitude of pastors and religious officials will make their way to the Pitser Garrison Convention Center Friday night for an evening of worship and prayer.

The National Prayer for our World Gathering will begin at 7:30 p.m, and will consist of a corporate prayer led by David Gilliam and Mark Vereen. Kierra Sheard and Wes Morgan also will be on hand.

