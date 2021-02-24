Happy Heart Month. Heart health is always important, but February is a good time for this important reminder: Take care of your heart. It’s the only one you’ve got.
Achieving heart-healthy milestones at each stage of life will help keep your heart fit. I came across a few guidelines that could be helpful for you in keeping a healthy heart.
In your 30s
Develop heart-healthy habits, such as eating a nutritious diet and performing daily physical activity. At this age, most healthy adults need a blood pressure screening at least every two years.
Men age 34 and older also should receive a cholesterol screening at least every five years. Investigate your family history for heart disease, and discuss your findings with your doctor to determine if more frequent screenings are appropriate.
During your 40s and 50s
Healthful lifestyle choices should remain a top priority, and you also need to understand heart attack and stroke warning signs. Biannual blood pressure screenings are often sufficient if you do not have high blood pressure, and your cholesterol levels should be checked at least every five years.
Your doctor may advise more frequent blood pressure and cholesterol screenings if you have heart disease, high blood pressure or diabetes. According to the American Heart Association, you also should have a fasting blood glucose screening by your 45th birthday.
Age 65 and beyond
Continue to monitor risk factors you can control, including weight, diet and exercise, and follow your doctor’s recommendations for wellness screenings.
Generally, healthy adults in this age range need a yearly physical and blood pressure screening, as well as at least one cholesterol screening every three to five years.
Adults older than age 60 also need an ankle-brachial index test every one to two years to check for peripheral artery disease, according to the AHA.
The following steps help minimize the effects of several lesser-known heart disease risk factors.
1. Cut back at cocktail hour. According to the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute, consuming more than three alcoholic drinks each day can increase blood pressure and triglyceride levels. For heart health, moderate drinking — defined as two drinks per day for men and one drink for women — is key.
2. Spend time with friends. According to a Cornell University study, loneliness can accelerate cardiovascular aging and increase heart disease risk. Take time to build and maintain friendships. While this may look a little different than it used to, there are safe ways to stay connected.
3. Sit less. A 2012 study published in the European Heart Journal found that those who own both a car and television have a 27% higher risk for heart disease, presumably because they sit for longer periods of time. Commute short distances on foot and exercise while watching TV.
Woodland Heights opened Lufkin’s first heart center in 1987, and we are proud that we continue to be the partner in heart care for our friends and neighbors in deep East Texas.
We also are proud of the massive team efforts that have resulted in several accreditations that include being named a HeartCare Center by the American College of Cardiology, who also awarded Woodland Heights as an Accredited Chest Pain Center with Primary PCI and Accredited Cardiac Cath Lab with PCI. Additionally, our facility earned the Gold Seal of Approval in Heart Failure from The Joint Commission.
These accolades are the result of a tireless effort in collaboration between our physicians and clinicians to strive to continuously offer the best in care to our patients. As always, thank you for your trust in us.
