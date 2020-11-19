The USDA Farm Service Agency encourages East Texans to review available USDA crop risk protection options, including federal crop insurance and Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program coverage, before the crop deadline of Dec. 1.
Federal crop insurance covers crop losses from natural adversities such as drought, hail and excessive moisture. NAP covers losses from natural disasters on crops for which no permanent federal crop insurance program is available.
Federal crop insurance coverage is sold and delivered solely through private insurance agents. Agent lists are available at all USDA Service Centers or at USDA’s online agent locator.
For more information on NAP, service fees, sales deadlines, contact the Nacogdoches Service Center at 564-5891, ext. 2 or visit fsa.usda.gov.
