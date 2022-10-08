When we think of health, the top concerns — if we are talking about death — include heart disease, cancer, COVID-19 (thankfully on the decline), accidents, stroke and lung diseases. Heart disease has topped the list of causes of death in the United States as long as I have practiced medicine. Yet I rarely see people sitting around talking about how afraid they are of heart disease unless they have already been debilitated by it.

As a cancer doctor, I see fear of cancer as pretty universal. Some people don’t even want to utter the “C” word above a whisper. My mother-in-law died of breast cancer in her 50s, and she observed that some people would physically take a step back from her when she told them she had cancer, as if they would catch it from her.

