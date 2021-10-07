The Angelina Arts Alliance and Museum of East Texas are collaborating on a Sights & Sounds series to offer family-friendly entertainment to East Texans.
This new series is intended to highlight the beauty and importance of the visual and performing arts together, according to Jennifer Allen, executive director of the Angelina Arts Alliance. She said it will feature visual art displays and small performances from jazz, classical, or bluegrass/folk artists.
“Our goal is to expose more people to the visual and performing arts,’’ Allen said. ‘‘To create more awareness of both organizations by giving the community something great to do on a Sunday afternoon with the entire family.’’
The 2022 Sights & Sounds Series will include performances by the string quartet Axiom Quartet on Jan. 30, 2022, ChamberSoul cellist and singer-songwriter Shana Tucker on March 20, 2022, and vintage jazz and swing band Texas Gypsies on May 8, 2022, for Mother’s Day.
All performances will be free and will take place at 2 p.m. on Sunday. Light refreshments will be provided.
Information provided by the arts alliance describes:
■ The Axiom Quartet as a dynamic and passionate string quartet that explores all genres of music with no boundaries or limits. The quartet has become known around Texas for its inventive programs that mix classical string quartet repertoire, new compositions, and popular rock, electronic, indie, jazz and pop genres into a singular concert experience.
Composed of string players Dominika Dancewicz and Ingrid Gerling on violin, Katie Carrington on viola, and Patrick Moore on cello, this group delivers an electrifying performance, receiving rave reviews from critics and frequently selling out concert houses.
■ Shana Tucker is a cellist, singer-songwriter and front-line advocate for arts education who engages packed houses through candid song-storytelling and her own acoustic blend of jazz and soul.
She was invited by Cirque du Soleil to be cellist/vocalist for their show KÀ in Las Vegas, where she performed for five years before returning to North Carolina. She continues to be a highly sought-after collaborator, having performed and recorded with legendary jazz saxophonist/composer Bennie Maupin, jazz flutist/composer Nicole Mitchell, Grammy-nominated NuSoul collective The Foreign Exchange, and countless others.
Her unique genre of ChamberSoul weaves jazz, roots, folk, acoustic pop and a touch of R&B into melodies that will echo in your head for days.
■ The award-winning recipe for the Texas Gypsies’ sound combines the “Vintage Jazzy Swingin’” cool hep cat sounds of the Great Gatsby era 1920s, plus a mix of the Big Band Swing sound of the 1930s and 40s, with a taste of its sister sound, Western swing and a sprinkle of some Django-style gypsy jazz over the top before finally finishing with a pinch of retro deco rock ’n’ roll.
For 17 years the band has mixed passionate violin, a blazing horn section, rockin’-swingin’ guitars, slappin’ upright bass, and retro style drumming to harmoniously create their own unique, classy and fun sound that has taken their show all over the world.
The band’s members have performed with many artists including, The Jacksons, Ella Fitzgerald, Paul McCartney, Wynton Marsalis, The Ink Spots among others.
For more information about the upcoming 2021-22 events presented by Angelina Arts, visit angelinaarts.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.