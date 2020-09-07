Lufkin police are investigating the shooting of a Lufkin man that occurred late Sunday night at Green Meadows apartment complex on Lotus Lane.
At 11:09 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired call at the complex at 3301 Lotus Lane. They arrived to find that Tyler Lopez, 19, had been wounded. Lopez, who was conscious and alert following the incident, told officers he did not know who shot him.
Witnesses said they saw a short Black or Hispanic male wearing a black hoodie, mask and dark clothing, shoot Lopez and then flee the scene in a small, dark-colored sedan — possibly a Toyota Corolla. The shooting occurred outside between two of the complex buildings.
Lopez was taken to a local hospital and later transported to an out-of-town hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Lufkin Police at 633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 639-TIPS.
