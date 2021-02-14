The Lufkin Daily News office is planning to open at 10 a.m. Monday due to the bitter cold and treacherous travel conditions across our region.
Angelina County can expect to see rain later this afternoon, with snow, sleet and freezing rain tonight continuing into Monday, according to the National Weather Service office in Shreveport, Louisiana. The overnight low temperature is expected to drop to around 20 degrees.
Please watch our website, Facebook page and breaking email alerts for updates on weather conditions, closings and other important announcements.
