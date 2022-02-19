Citizens will have a chance to bone up on the city’s new dog tethering law Tuesday.
Lufkin Animal Services director Aaron Ramsey and Winnie Berry Humane Society director Kristy Bice will be on hand at the Kurth Memorial Library at 5 p.m. to discuss Lufkin’s new anti-tethering ordinance.
The new ordinance prohibits all forms of dog tethering within city limits. It was established following the implementation of the statewide Safe Outdoor Dogs Act, which bans the use of chains for tethering dogs. City officials determined the new state law was not clear enough to enforce and created the ordinance.
“Our goal for the information session is to explain the new prohibited tethering ordinance recently passed by the city of Lufkin and answer any questions the public may have,” Ramsey said.
“The presentation discusses the negative impact tethering causes to public safety and the well-being of domestic companion animals.”
While the ordinance technically went into effect after the Lufkin City Council approved it in early February, the city wants to ensure residents are well informed and given an opportunity to comply. This information session is a part of the effort by the city and local agencies to ensure residents know what is expected.
“Our hope is our community will realize the harmful effects of tethering and come away with an understanding of why this was a necessary ordinance to pass,” Ramsey said.
“We want to show the citizens how it will benefit neighbors, companion animals, animal services and law enforcement personnel. We will do this through presenting professional research and a wide variety of cases involving tethering in our own city.”
Ramsey plans to cover a few topics, including: defining tethering and restraint; discussing why tethering is inhumane; dangers to the public; dangers to animals; professional organizations that have identified tethering as harmful; six case vignettes with case photos; unlawful tethering of dogs/Lufkin penal ordinance 441; community resources; and contacts.
He and Bice also will field questions from the public.
