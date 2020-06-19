While many folks are spending more time at home, it’s easier than ever to become consumed with the events of the day. Whether we’re diligently refreshing our newsfeed on Facebook or finding ourselves glued to the television to get our fix of a seemingly never-ending news cycle, it can feel impossible at times to find some peace of mind.
And while it’s important to stay informed and connect with others in challenging times, it’s also important to prioritize time away from all the noise to find some peace and quiet. Whether you take a daily walk outside without your phone, spend extra time working in the yard or garden, wet a line with an old friend, or simply cook a meal without the television on in the background, finding time to unplug and unwind will help us find the peace of mind that has been so elusive over the last several weeks. I encourage you to make time this week for a break — you’ll be glad you did.
With that, here’s the latest information on our state’s fight against the coronavirus.
Coronavirus update. Gov. Abbott recently announced that Texas students will be returning to school for in-person instruction this fall. While there will certainly be higher safety standards in place than in years prior, Texas Education Agency (TEA) Commissioner Mike Morath indicated that there will also be flexibility for families with health concerns so that their children can be educated remotely, if the parent so chooses. Though additional guidance for school districts is expected to be released in the coming week, the reopening of Texas’ schools will allow both teachers and students to provide and receive quality instruction in a setting that is most conducive for academic success.
While recent reports have shown an uptick in the number of positive COVID-19 cases across the state, it’s important to remember that Texas has an abundance of hospital beds available to treat individuals that have contracted the disease. Though there is certainly no reason to panic, we must maintain our commitment to the common sense practices that have allowed Texas to lead the way in our response to this pandemic — wearing a face mask in public, washing hands regularly and maintaining social distancing.
As a reminder, the deadline to apply for Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funding through the Small Business Administration (SBA) is Tuesday, June 30. Additionally, the SBA has recently resumed accepting PPP applications, and revised the loan forgiveness application process to include the EZ PPP application, which requires fewer calculations and less documentation than the full application. For more information on eligibility requirements and how to apply, visit sba.gov.
As always, please do not hesitate to contact our office if we can help you in any way. Our District office may be reached at 634-2762.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.