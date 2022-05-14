On May 16, 1888, more than 20,000 people flocked to Austin to help celebrate the dedication and completion of the Texas State Capitol. Our Capitol stands tall today as a product of hard work and determination from countless Texans and endures as an unmistakable symbol of the Texas spirit.
As we approach the summer break, I want to encourage you to consider making a trip to Austin to visit the Texas Capitol. My office can help facilitate tours of the Capitol, State Cemetery, and other places of interest around Austin.
With that, we’ll dive back into our examination of the recently released interim charges.
House Interim Charge: Culture, Recreation & Tourism: This House committee has jurisdiction over maintaining state parks, preserving monuments, enhancing tourism and all hunting and fishing laws in Texas.
This nine-member committee oversees many state agencies including the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department, Texas State Library and Archives Commission, Texas Historical Commission and State Preservation Board.
Similar to other House committees, this interim the committee will monitor and oversee the implementation of relevant legislation passed during the 87th legislative session and conduct active oversight of all associated rulemaking and other governmental actions taken to ensure the intended outcome of all legislation.
In the interim charges for the Culture, Recreation & Tourism Committee, the Speaker asked the members of the committee to monitor HB 1728 and HB 3081. HB 1728 creates a partnership between the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department and nonprofit organizations to promote hunting and fishing for Texas veterans. This measure allows Texans who have served in the United States Armed Forces to hunt or fish without a license if accompanied by the nonprofit partner who holds the appropriate license. This is an excellent program for our heroes who have served, and I was pleased to support this bill to show our support for our veterans.
HB 3081 authorizes the Texas Parks & Wildlife Commission to develop and implement a program to allow licensed hunters to use a digital tag and create a digital record when taking an animal. While the department is still in the early stages of implementing this process, providing our sportsmen and women with another option to conveniently report their harvest is a great way to promote responsible hunting and fishing.
The committee is also charged with reviewing the state’s travel, tourism and hospitality industry and making recommendations to bolster the industry. Due to the pandemic, the tourism industry was among the most affected sectors of our economy, and I’m grateful this committee will be examining ways to help revitalize and bolster this important industry for our region and our great state.
As always, please do not hesitate to contact my office if we can help you in any way. My district office may be reached at (936) 634-2762. Additionally, I welcome you to follow along on my official Facebook page, where I will be posting regular updates on what’s happening in your state Capitol and sharing information that could be useful to you and your family: facebook.com/RepTrentAshby/.
