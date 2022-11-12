NACOGDOCHES — Nana Antwi-Boasiako dropped a career-high 21 points and the SFA Lumberjacks rolled past Gardner-Webb 86-71 in non-conference action at Johnson Coliseum Thursday evening.
Antwi-Boasiako, a Nacogdoches native and 6-foot-9, 220-pounder, showed the ability to hit the jump shot and also find space to work in front of the rim to cause problems for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Antwi-Boasiako was fouled several times and finished 13-for-14 at the free-throw line.
Antwi-Boasiako shot 2-for-3 from beyond the arc, grabbed seven rebounds and added two blocks and a pair of steals.
The ’Jacks went into halftime with a 45-37 lead and turned on the pressure in the second half with “Press U” causing havoc.
In the final 20 minutes, the ’Jacks forced GWU into 10 turnovers, which were turned into 11 points. SFA forced 19 turnovers, which turned into 24 points for the ‘Jacks.
On the flip side, SFA committed just 13 turnovers and protected the ball well.
As a team, the ’Jacks shot 49.2% from the floor, converting 50% from beyond the arc.
Roti Ware came off the bench and added 16 points on 5-for-10 shooting from the field. Ware grabbed six rebounds and handed out a team-high five assists.
Latrell Jossell scored 13 points on 5-for-9 shooting from the floor, while Sadaidriene Hall added 12 points to go with six boards.
The Lumberjacks return to action Tuesday and host Alcorn State at 6:30 p.m.
Rice 89, Ladyjacks 77 — In Houston, Rice defeated Stephen F. Austin 89-77 Thursday night.
The ’Jacks kept the game close for two quarters, which included the Ladyjacks holding the lead for nearly three minutes in the first quarter. They went into halftime down 41-35.
The third quarter seemed to show good signs of what’s to come for the Ladyjacks as they outscored the Owls and cut their deficit down to two, 60-58.
However, the fourth quarter favored the Owls as they outscored SFA 29-10 and pulled away with the win.
Aiyana Johnson led the team with 20 points and seven rebounds, 12 of those coming from the free throw line. Jordan Harrison dropped 15 points and led the team with six assists. Avery Brittingham and Kurstyn Harden also put up double-digit points on the night, recording 15 and 10 points respectively.
