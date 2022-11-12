NACOGDOCHES — Nana Antwi-Boasiako dropped a career-high 21 points and the SFA Lumberjacks rolled past Gardner-Webb 86-71 in non-conference action at Johnson Coliseum Thursday evening.

Antwi-Boasiako, a Nacogdoches native and 6-foot-9, 220-pounder, showed the ability to hit the jump shot and also find space to work in front of the rim to cause problems for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Antwi-Boasiako was fouled several times and finished 13-for-14 at the free-throw line.