The Polk County Emergency Management office issued a voluntary evacuation order for all and a mandatory evacuation order for those in "substandard housing, mobile homes, recreational vehicles" and "structures that are unable to withstand intense weather conditions."
"Due to COVID-19, those residents that are in need of shelter are encouraged to seek assistance with family and/or friends," a Facebook post from the PCEM states. "If you are unable to house in another area and require shelter assistance, please contact Emergency Management at 936-327-6826 or report directly to the Dunbar Gym, at 1103 Dunbar Avenue, Livingston, TX."
Those seeking shelter assistance will be screened for symptoms prior to entering the facility and will be required to wear a face mask at all times. Those who exhibit COVID-19 symptoms will be housed in separate areas.
"Please continue to monitor the Polk County Emergency Management Facebook page and/or website for updates," the post states.
Polk County was one of the 36 Texas counties added to a disaster declaration by Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday. AccuWeather reported nearly 600,000 residents have been told to evacuate ahead of Laura Tuesday, 385,000 of those in Texas.
Evacuees poured through Angelina County on Tuesday causing some back-up in traffic on U.S. Highway 69 causing the city of Lufkin to issue a traffic alert.
Polk County is about 50 miles south of Angelina County.
Ricky Conner, Angelina County emergency management coordinator, said there are no plans at this time to issue a similar order for Angelina County.
