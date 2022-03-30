March 30 is National Doctors’ Day.
Since its inception in 1933, communities across the country have taken this day to recognize physicians who serve us in so many ways, including preventive care, disease management, education, research, healing and advocacy.
As always, physicians are working tirelessly with the rest of the team — and their colleagues across the community — to provide safe, high quality care to our patients and to prepare for those who will need our help tomorrow.
For the past few years, Doctors’ Day has touched us a little differently. The COVID-19 pandemic has called upon the expertise and skills of our local physicians and many more in the larger medical community who have worked to detect, treat, cure and develop vaccines against this disease.
Doctors on our medical staff at Woodland Heights have been steadfast partners supporting the safety and wellness of patients and our community. They’ve helped us adapt our practices as more is learned about the virus, its treatment and the prevention of spread. I’ve never been more grateful for their support.
On this Doctors’ Day, please join me in reaching out to the physicians you know to say thank you. Today we acknowledge their contributions, sacrifices, skills and unwavering concern for patients. Let’s be sure they know how grateful we are.
National Doctors’ Day was first observed on March 30, 1933, spearheaded by Eudora Brown Almond, a physician’s wife who wished to set aside a day to honor her husband and other physicians.
March 30 also is significant among the medical community because it marks the anniversary of the first surgery using anesthesia, performed by Crawford Long, M.D., a Jefferson, Georgia, physician.
Later, in 1958, Congress adopted a resolution commemorating National Doctors’ Day, and in 1990, official legislation establishing March 30 as National Doctors’ Day was passed and signed into law by President George H.W. Bush.
He declared, “There is no greater reward than being entrusted with the care of others. The day-to-day work of healing conducted by physicians throughout the United States has been shaped, in large part, by great pioneers in medical research. However, in addition to the doctors whose names we easily recognize, there are countless others who carry on the quiet work of healing each day in communities throughout the United States — indeed, throughout the world. Common to the experience of each of them, from the specialist in research to the general practitioner, are hard work, stress and sacrifice.”
