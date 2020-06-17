The Angelina County Jail is in noncompliance with Texas Commission on Jail Standards on two counts.
In a jail inspection report on May 28 and 29, TCJS inspector William T. Pharris observed a lack of observation in two instances.
The first was that staff failed to conduct restraint observations from one to 10 minutes after what was expected. In the report, Pharris said that observation of an inmate shall be conducted every 15 minutes at a minimum.
Additionally, Pharris determined that the staff failed to conduct face-to-face observations of inmates that should be conducted every 60 minutes. The report said the jail exceeded the 60-minute threshold from one to 294 minutes.
The commission said that when jails are found to be out of compliance, it files a report which is used for the basis of an inquiry at quarterly hearings attended by sheriffs at the state capitol.
“Our hope is to track the jails that are repeat offenders and find a pattern of neglect, abuse and/or deaths in custody,” the commission’s website said.
