Paint, motor oil and e-waste? Yes. Tires, computer monitors and your old tube TV? No.
Angelina Beautiful/Clean is providing East Texans with the opportunity to properly dispose of most hazardous household materials from 9 a.m. to noon March 5 at the Lufkin Recycling Center.
The Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day is a free event, but tax-deductible donations to the organization will be accepted.
Collection Day is an opportunity for anyone in Deep East Texas to dispose of materials that are incredibly hazardous to the environment, executive director Emily Thornton said.
“We definitely started this collection event because there was a huge need in our community,” she said. “Before I even came into this role, I had no idea how to properly dispose of motor oil, and it probably never even crossed my mind that there was a proper way. Many people believe that these are items that you can just pour down your drain or pour out in your backyard, and that’s definitely not the case.”
AB/C will be accepting paint, automobile batteries, household cleaners, household chemicals, pesticides, flammables, white goods including old appliances, refrigerators, stoves, hot water heaters and electronic wastes including printers, scanners, Palm accessories, power supplies, battery backups, cables, toner/ink cartridges, hard drives, CD-ROMs, speakers, VCRs, DVD players, stereo equipment, game consoles, digital cameras, any audio or video equipment, networking equipment, tape drives, test equipment, fax machines, keyboards, voice/tape recorders, radios, Walkman products, calculators, cellphones and phone accessories. Motor oil, antifreeze and cooking oil also will be accepted.
Tires, infectious medical stats, biological and radioactive materials, compressed gas cylinders, ammunition, fire extinguishers, smoke detectors, explosives, TVs and computer monitors will not be accepted.
AB/C hopes to empower the community to make clean and green choices with events like these, Thornton said. They are confident Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day helps people ind a way to take better care of the environment, she said
“If AB/C didn’t provide this service, we would definitely see far more illegal dumping,” she said.
