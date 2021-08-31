The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Lufkin area residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Oct. 2 at the Ellen Trout Zoo.
The event begins at 8 a.m., with the walk set to start at 9:30 a.m.
On walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with a Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease.
“The Promise Garden ceremony is very moving,” says Crystal Capps, walk manager. “It’s a very colorful and symbolic show of support for the fight against Alzheimer’s.”
While plans are moving forward to host the Lufkin Walk in person, the health and safety of participants, staff and volunteers remain the top priorities as decisions are made about event details. Options will be offered to participate online and in local neighborhoods.
“We are watching all of the COVID news,” Capps said. “And we will be complying with CDC and county health guidelines.”
More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease — a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.
There are more than 400,000 people living with the disease and well more than one million, usually unpaid, caregivers in Texas.
The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.
