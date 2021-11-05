When my little brother Randy was around 5 years old, I heard him get out of bed very late one night and pad his way across our room. When he returned, he was carrying a shoe. He actually put it in bed with him. I asked why, and his little 5-year-old self said he hated seeing it sitting on the floor all alone.
My little brother was weird.
When he was around 8, we were on a fishing trip with our dad. Randy and I found a spot down by the river while Dad and his friends hung out around a fire.
My brother and I heard a splashing near the water, and despite the darkness we could see something crawling out of the river. Before I could react, Randy had scooped it up and tucked whatever it was inside his coat to keep it warm. The thing seemed to like cuddling with Randy, so we marched up to show the men my little brother’s latest rescue.
He opened his coat near the fire to show everyone — while saying, “It’s a woodchuck!” — and what huddled near his armpit was one ugly excuse for a living creature. Big claws. Yellow teeth. Freaky eyes.
It was a muskrat. Had anyone else tried touching it, the nasty-looking beast would have clawed out some damage. Not Randy, though. They were suddenly BFFs.
Man, my brother sure was weird.
Heck, when we were kids, he once wanted to fight me because I tried to kill a rat in our barn. Randy was pretty scrawny then, but he was gonna take me down hard.
Over a rat. My weird brother sure loved his rodents.
He caught his first bass while “plugging” when he was about 10 years old. The little dude was so excited he nearly broke his neck running over the rocks at the lake while trying to show us his catch. I helped him run a stringer through the fish’s mouth and stake it out in the water. Then I took a nap in the tent.
When I awoke, the wind had kicked up quite a bit. I could hear waves hitting the lakeshore. I looked outside, and the stake holding Randy’s fish was gone. I hadn’t secured it enough, and now his first bass was gone all because of me.
I rode that guilt trip for more than 40 years. A couple of years ago, Randy and I were night fishing on kayaks, and I joked that if he caught another bass, I’d do a better job of staking it out.
Randy looked at me strangely. “You didn’t know?” he asked. “I let the bass go myself. I didn’t want y’all killing and cooking it.”
Really? You left me twisting on a guilt tree all this time? Bass before brother?
Weirdo.
Early in Randy’s cop career, he worked the night shift. At the time, I lived alone in an apartment, and on numerous occasions, I’d get a call at 2 or 3 a.m. from my brother. He’d rescued some animal he’d found on the side of the road, and he wanted to stash it in my apartment until his shift ended so he could take it to a wildlife rehabilitator.
Normal people have actual pets in their apartments. Thanks to Randy, I’ve shared a bedroom with possums, raccoons, rabbits, an owl and even a buzzard. Yeah, little brother. Let me wake up to a buzzard staring at me from across my own room. Sucker’s breath smelled as if it had never bothered brushing its teeth. And should I get a rabies shot before I go back to bed?
Dude was weird.
Oh, and there was the little deer Randy hauled over to me in a cardboard box. I set it next to my bed just because it seemed too injured to move and looked so cute. It didn’t look as cute when it woke me up jumping all over my danged apartment. It broke a lamp and pulled down window blinds. It cracked my bathroom mirror. When Randy finally came over to pick it up, he seemed a lot more worried about the stupid deer than he did my trashed belongings.
A few months ago, Randy called me to tell me he’d found a small alligator living in the fish pond at his house. I offered to come help him relocate the gator to the lake, but Randy wouldn’t hear of it. He named it “Fluffy” and fed it hot dogs with a fishing rod. He tied the weenies to a line and cast it out to Fluffy. Danged if the gator — I mean, Fluffy — didn’t climb out of the water every time it heard Randy’s voice.
Have I mentioned my little brother was more than a little weird?
His weirdness carried over into his profession as a cop.
While riding along with him one night, I heard him take a call about a woman in severe mental distress. When we arrived on the scene, we could see a lady waving a knife around and threatening anyone near her. Looking in her eyes from a distance, I had no doubt she was ready to do what she said she’d do.
Then she saw Randy, and her entire being transformed. She dropped her weapon, starting crying and ran to my brother. I thought I was gonna have to tackle her, but Randy just put his arms around her and held her while she cried until help arrived.
I learned later he’d dealt with her on several occasions. Other cops told me he was the only one who could calm her, and they even half-jokingly accused her of acting out just so she could see Randy.
I don’t doubt it. He was weird like that.
Seeing my brother acting the way he did since childhood convinced me: Caring about someone else had to be because of some kind of “care gene” he possessed at birth. I sure didn’t get the same gene. As much as he cared for others for so long, I just didn’t.
But somehow, he rubbed off on me. Me. The older brother. Wasn’t I supposed to be the one teaching him stuff? I managed to learn to care more about others mostly because of him. Not enough to rescue a rabid animal, but way more than I ever did when I was younger.
We lost Randy this week. His passing is even harder to take mostly because of how good of a human being he’s always been. We don’t have enough people like him, so losing just one is doubly rough on the heart. The guy was as rare as a buzzard in a bedroom or a gator named Fluffy. I just haven’t ever seen anyone else quite like him.
He was just plain weird in the way he cared for every living thing — rodent or human.
So maybe some people, like Randy, are born with a caring gene. I guess the rest of us have to learn it somehow.
Thank God there are people like my brother to show us how it’s done.
Gonna miss you, little brother. Save me a woodchuck up there.
