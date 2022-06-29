Lufkin and Diboll this week enacted burn bans that will last 60 days, joining Angelina County, Hudson, Huntington and Zavalla who enacted the bans the week of June 24.
In both cities, the declarations prohibit all outdoor burning of trash, construction materials, brush, trees, storm debris and open campfires.
These bans follow those issued earlier by other cities. The Angelina County burn ban, proposed by County Judge Keith Wright last week and approved by the Commissioner’s Court on Tuesday, can only apply to those unincorporated areas of the county and does not apply to cities.
Regardless of Lufkin’s ban, the use of private fireworks in Lufkin is and has been illegal. Violators of the ordinance can be fined up to $500 if cited, according to communications director Jessica Pebsworth.
“Remember that you are responsible for your own actions,” Lufkin fire chief Jesse Moody said. “If you set a fire that causes damage to your neighbor’s property you may be held responsible for the damages.”
Moody encouraged the public to attend Lufkin’s fireworks show at the Ellen Trout Zoo Park where professional firefighters will be on standby in case the show sparks a fire.
“Please go out and enjoy this display and do not try to do your own display,” Moody said. “The danger of causing a large wildfire is too high. Have fun but be safe.”
