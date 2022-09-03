When people visit the Museum of East Texas these days, they might be surprised by some recent acquisitions. Known primarily as an art museum, the MET exists not only to exhibit and preserve works of art but also historical artifacts, and over the past several months, we have received some very significant pieces.
Earlier this year, I was contacted by local resident Gina Donovan, who was in the process of clearing out her grandfather’s estate and wanted to know if I would be interested in looking at some old items — music to my ears. Past board president Len Medford and I drove out to the estate to have a look and were pleasantly surprised by what we discovered. This visit resulted in a plethora of fantastic donations to the MET’s permanent collection.
One of the items is a cast-iron wood-burning stove manufactured by the Estate Stove Company in 1905. This stove was used in a passenger train to provide heat and for cooking meals. Another significant item was a large, hand-crafted pine armoire, purportedly built in East Texas. Armoires were important pieces of furniture in 19th century homes, as they provided necessary storage prior to built-in closets. The craftsmanship on this piece is outstanding. Both items are on display in the MET’s foyer.
Perhaps the most notable portion of the Donovan gift is a historic log corn crib, built sometime after the Civil War. A corn crib is a type of shelter that served a dual purpose — first, to store the fall corn crop in a safe and dry place to provide feed for livestock through the winter and, second, it provided a covering from the elements where the livestock could be fed out of large troughs. Such structures were common 150 years ago, so preserving this piece of history was important. It now stands behind the MET thanks to the Donovans’ generosity.
Later this fall when the weather is cooler, we will have a reception so people can come by and see it firsthand. These pieces, among the many others, are known now as the Donovan-Farley East Texas Collection.
Also of note is the gift of a beautiful walnut dining table with unusual features. The table was donated by Katherine Temple Hughes on behalf of the Latane Temple Estate and contains a folding mechanism to expand the length of the table, as well as fold-down or drop-leaf sections at each end. Dating from the 19th century, this American table could be used as a small breakfast table or expanded to 8 feet for large gatherings.
Finally, a wonderful gift came in last month from Ellie and David Mooty; it is an antique walnut and upholstered settee dating from 1885 and most likely made by Charles Eastlake.
Eastlake was one of the first furniture manufacturers to invent machine-carved furniture, which quickly caught on in the United States. This piece of furniture had been in Ellie’s family for generations. Both the table and settee are on display in the permanent collection gallery at the MET.
Historic artifacts like the ones described above are important to collect and preserve. They not only tell the story of old East Texas but they have their own artistic value as they were carefully designed to reflect the popular tastes of their time.
John Handley, Ph.D., is the executive director of the Museum of East Texas.
