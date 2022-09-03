When people visit the Museum of East Texas these days, they might be surprised by some recent acquisitions. Known primarily as an art museum, the MET exists not only to exhibit and preserve works of art but also historical artifacts, and over the past several months, we have received some very significant pieces.

Earlier this year, I was contacted by local resident Gina Donovan, who was in the process of clearing out her grandfather’s estate and wanted to know if I would be interested in looking at some old items — music to my ears. Past board president Len Medford and I drove out to the estate to have a look and were pleasantly surprised by what we discovered. This visit resulted in a plethora of fantastic donations to the MET’s permanent collection.

John Handley, Ph.D., is the executive director of the Museum of East Texas.