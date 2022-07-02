Those who know me personally know this, but many of you aren’t that lucky: I have a rather large ego and an enhanced sense of what I am capable of.
And this means I push myself into difficult situations and act shocked when it hurts or when, inevitably, the power to control what happens next slips through my fingers like water.
Some days I want to scream and tear my hair out. I know, as a journalist I probably ought to remain cool as a cucumber in most situations. I’m a human first, though.
It’s hard to describe the powerlessness I have felt this week, and through a lot of last week. Not just in one situation, but many. I have seen the impact of the words I typed in a story, but it’s not me who ultimately makes the world turn.
That feeling sends me back to my morning meditations — breathe in, two, three, four, five; hold, two, three, four, five; breathe out, two, three, four, five; repeat. Repeat. Repeat.
I woke up Thursday to messages and comments on an ongoing case involving potential animal abuse. I saw the video when it first came out and my heart hurt. And I, again, felt powerless.
I cannot say whether the judge who gave the man his dogs back was right or wrong. I imagine he had more information than I do and I most definitely would not want to be in his shoes. But this case is nowhere near over.
And in speaking with the veterinarians who examined the dogs, I felt only relief that they didn’t find signs of abuse. It’s strange to me that people would hope for signs of significant abuse.
And I’m struggling with the endless and rather violent threats against the man accused in the video, the judge and the local veterinarians involved in this case. At no point do those actions make any kind of sense, and they don’t make you a good person.
I think it’s time we take a moment to recognize where those violent urges come from and use that energy for something more productive.
The Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter is overflowing, as it always is, with needy animals. The shelter staff does everything it can to help their lives not be so miserable, but no one believes a shelter is the best place for an animal to live out their life. And the staff can do nothing to stop the constant inflow of critters.
I know that feeling. And this is something we, as a community, actually do have some power over. There is a solution to this problem. Quite a few, actually.
When I last checked the social media post about my story, it reached more than 18,000 people. There were 967 reactions, comments and shares and nearly 8,000 post clicks.
Can you imagine what can happen if each of those individuals donates $10 to the shelter’s vetting fund?
For those with a little extra energy after that rather simple task, what can happen if you volunteer for a few hours? The shelter needs people to help coordinate rescues to pick up critters, give dogs baths, take one or two on a walk and help them socialize. There are wonderful people volunteering already — I’m sure they have a few ideas about what you can do.
Go play with a shelter critter. I can promise the anger will be gone after an hour or two of volunteering.
And if you still have some energy after that, why not consider adoption or fostering? Dozens of animals find themselves in the shelter every day. If more locals took responsibility, these scared critters may actually have a decent life.
No, it may not fix what you believe to be wrong with the situation in which the dogs in the video live. I get it. But I have two lovely rescues of my own at home who have grown fat and spoiled. I am grateful for them every day and I can sleep at night knowing there are two lives that are infinitely better because I took action.
Speaking up about a problem is important. Calling it out is important. It’s the first step toward recovery, or so my friends say while pushing pamphlets in my direction.
It’s easy to be angry, to get online or call up to certain offices and make threats. It’s not easy to be a part of the solution. It’s not easy to step up and actually fix some of these problems.
But when it comes to the state in which animals in Angelina County live, you can do a lot better than type a mean comment on a social media post and threaten the lives of your neighbors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.