October is National Arts and Humanities Month, a coast-to-coast collective celebration and recognition of the importance arts and culture play in our daily lives and in our communities.
Considering this, the Angelina Arts Alliance could not have picked a better time to open its new office downtown and to announce its partnership with the city of Lufkin to begin a one-year planning and exploration process to achieve a state-designated cultural district.
This project will require the highest level of community engagement and a great deal of creativity to imagine what can be created when arts and culture are married to development and city planning strategies.
This is truly exciting because, if this endeavor is ultimately successful, everyone in Lufkin benefits. Here’s why:
■ First, there is a gaping arts and culture hole in East Texas — the closest cultural district to us is in Longview or Houston.
■ Second, based on research, Texas cultural districts are proven to attract tourism, drive economic development, increase the tax base, enhance property values and address other areas of public concern such as parking, transportation issues and neighborhood revitalization.
■ Third, cultural districts encourage creative activities and greater arts engagement. In essence, where you find the arts, you find people.
And where you find people, you find successful businesses.
There are also countless examples of how communities large and small have transformed their environment and their economic outcomes simply by understanding the inseparable relationship between the arts and economic development and then making smart investments that serve both. This is a big part of cultural district planning.
This long pause we are all experiencing due to the global pandemic is the perfect time to reimagine downtown.
And for arts organizations like Angelina Arts, despite ongoing COVID setbacks with regard to ticket sales and capacity restrictions, this pause is giving us the time and opportunity to imagine how we can make an even greater impact on the community we serve.
Reaching more people and cultivating new audiences is an important part of our mission. To the extent our leadership can help create and support a future cultural district in Lufkin, then the more likely we are to be successful in the years to come — not just in Lufkin, but for the entire region.
This would not be possible without the visionary leadership of the city of Lufkin and the generous support of the T.L.L. Temple Foundation for enabling this planning process to take place.
So, let’s all celebrate the arts this month and every month by attending an upcoming performance at the Temple Theater or The Pines Theater, by visiting a local museum or zoo or by simply making a donation to your favorite arts and cultural organization.
These precious organizations are the heart and soul of our city. Let’s keep them all going strong.
