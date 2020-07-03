I admit it. I have a truly warped sense of humor. One can’t spend any time at all around the military or its veterans without coming away with a twisted sense of what is or isn’t funny. It’s a common trait of anyone who’s gone through hard times. Whether it’s because of a simple struggle or an outright tragedy, among those groups there exists an almost fatalistic, collective shrug: “Hey, what else can we do but laugh about it?”
The jokes and comments we shared with each other back then would cause a worldwide clutching of the pearls among normal people. With us, anyone and anything was fair game. Sarcasm ran rampant and was expected. Whether in the barracks or out in the field, our insults flew unchecked. Most of what we said was highly inappropriate, vulgar, downright offensive and completely unfit for regular human consumption. None of us were safe. None of us cared. We dished it out and we took it, and we moved on.
We were rude, crude and socially unacceptable. How in the world did we get away with it?
The answer is fairly simple: We were familiar with our company — and our targets. We knew there was little chance of taking offense and a good chance of an even better retort.
When it came to lines we weren’t supposed to cross, there weren’t many — but there were a few. With all the outrageous banter flying back and forth, how would we know when we’d crossed a line?
Easy: Consequences. Usually in the form of a flying fist or a headfirst tackle. A black eye, a busted lip or a bloody nose was a highly effective method of sending one back over the line he’d crossed. Best friends would throw down in a heartbeat if the insults were deemed a little too personal. Freedom of speech gone wrong, right?
To this day, I still possess the same debauched sense of humor. I can get rude, crude and socially unacceptable with the best of ’em. If I had a nickel for every time my poor wife has gasped, “Gary Stallard!” I could pay off your house and mine.
How in the world could such a degenerate ever hold onto a real job?
That’s easy, too. I’ve learned the value of tact. Some are quick to boast of having “no filter,” which can be a good thing when expecting full honesty.
On the other hand, if what’s trying to escape my mouth has the potential to offend someone for no real reason, why would I ever say it? I choose my audience carefully; they’re the ones I know who are just as weird as I am. Otherwise, I either find another way to express myself, or I just keep my thoughts to myself.
One of today’s biggest trends is videos of people out in public who suddenly decide to unleash their thoughts on strangers. I’ve viewed everyday citizens spitting everything from racist comments to political differences to losing their ever-lovin’ minds over some business requiring the wearing of a mask. An awful lot of the words are just plain hateful and unnecessary. I’m sure some of the offenders love to brag about having “no filter.” They’ll summon the powers of the First Amendment and scream “Freedom of speech!” from the same mouths from which racial epithets have flown.
Yup. You’re right. Our great country provides us with freedom of speech.
And society provides us with the consequences.
Thanks to the powers of camera videos and social media, the offenders can’t remain anonymous for long. I see case after case of a man or woman losing his or her job because of the instant infamy. Celebrities aren’t immune, either. A number of them have learned the hard way how publishing one’s innermost thoughts can generate backlash and “cancellation.”
Freedom of speech gone wrong strikes again. No filter equals no job.
Seems a lot worse than the busted noses I got for crossing lines all those years ago. I’d love to ask ’em, “Was it worth it?”
Just like the raillery we Marines launched at one another way back then, not every utterance is appropriate or acceptable in public. I still possess an ample supply of raunchy humor. I’ve just learned when and where I can use it. I’ve learned to whom I can or can’t express just anything.
Most importantly, I’ve learned to keep my pie hole sealed when whatever I think has no reason to see daylight. Sure, people make me mad, but what good does it do for me to gripe about it publicly? I won’t hesitate to express myself when it comes to voicing rights and wrongs, but if there’s no realistic outcome for the conversation other than flinging an insult or trolling for responses, why would I bother — not because I’m afraid of consequences, but because I prefer trying to be a decent human?
Yes, our freedom of speech is a precious gift our very own Constitution provides. Our right to express ourselves is guaranteed.
But we might want to think a little more before opening the noise maker above our chins or enabling the quick fingers on those keyboards.
There are far more costly consequences awaiting than busted lips and bloody noses.
