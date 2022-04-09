Angelina College and Georgia-Pacific are teaming up to build the workforce of the future in manufacturing. Recently the local building products company donated $10,000 to the school’s Technology and Workforce Development Center to cultivate home-grown talent pursuing a career in manufacturing.
“Manufacturing is transforming as new operating technologies are implemented and accelerate change in the workplace,” said Pat Aldred, Georgia-Pacific’s vice president of composite panels. “It is critical that manufacturers and schools work together to develop the workforce of the future. These funds will help prepare students for future employment while helping those already in the workforce broaden their knowledge and ultimately advance their careers.”
The funds will provide equipment and training for maintenance technicians in the Technology and Workforce Development program, according to Jeremy Sanches, Angelina College Lead Instructor of Electromechanical Technology.
“We want to make sure our students are fully prepared and have the appropriate skill set to be successful once they start working,” Sanches said. “Since manufacturing is always transforming, it is critical that we work closely with local employers to meet their needs.”
Established in 1958, the Georgia-Pacific Foundation sets aside resources to improve life in the communities where the company operates. GP has worked with thousands of outstanding community-based programs, service projects and disaster relief efforts, focusing its investment in four areas: education, environment, enrichment and entrepreneurship.
