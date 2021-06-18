I never once heard my old man use the words “payback” or “karma.” Instead, he’d heave a sigh and, in a resigned voice say, “Well, I guess I had it coming.”
An admitted heck raiser and knucklehead in his youth, Dad probably heaved his sighs and breathed those words more than ever once he had three sons. He didn’t really let us boys in on his younger indiscretions until we were way older, but we were carbon copies of his knucklehead self from the beginning. Clearly, “knuckleheadedness” is an inherited trait. Maybe it’s why we rarely saw him lose his temper completely. What was he going to say? “Stop acting like me?”
Once I left home and got out on my own, I continued to act like a heathen — probably even more so, since my dad wasn’t around to at least try to steer me in the right direction. At the time, there was no such thing as a bad idea. If it sounded like fun, I was in. Fun was the only requirement.
I pretty much got away with my ways for a while. After all, I only had to answer to myself, and myself at that time of my life wasn’t exactly focused on real character. I was more interested in being “a” character.
When Dad was dying of cancer, I was able to take a few weeks of humanitarian leave and spend time with him. I had to return to duty just a few weeks before he passed away. We did tons of reminiscing. We had some happy conversations about happy memories.
His very last words to me before I left weren’t “I guess I had it coming.” Instead, he said, “I must have done something right.”
Not until I became a dad myself did I realize what my father had been saying all those years. Yeah, I guess I had it coming.
I had daughters. I’ve never needed any more proof the Creator has a warped sense of humor.
As a young Marine — long before daughters arrived to ruin my life — I liked chasing the ladies. I spent lots of time stationed near beaches all over the country and world. My buddies and I would visit those beaches with one purpose in mind: To check out the scenery. Specifically, any scenery wearing a bikini. We guys weren’t there looking for someone with great conversation skills. Our focus was far shallower.
Yeah, I’m embarrassed about it now. I wouldn’t blame anyone for letting me know about what a pig I was back then. I’d certainly have it coming.
But I learned about karma what Dad may not have recognized. It’s gonna find its way to us eventually.
When my daughters grew older and even more beautiful, our favorite excursions together were the ones at the beach. I took ’em with me because we had fun fishing and hanging out together.
The boys they invited? They weren’t there for the fishing. At least, not the kind I was doing.
Good Lord. Talk about a wake-up call a few years too late. Once I caught those boys ogling my girls, I was ready to yank some eyeballs and hang ’em from a keychain. I embarrassed my daughters when I gathered the boys around and had a little conversation — the brunt of which was I’d best not catch any of those little maggots looking at anything below my daughters’ necks.
How’s that for hypocrisy? I was ready to jump those guys, and for what?
For doing the same thing I’d done all those years ago. No, the ladies I gawked over back then weren’t my daughters — but they were somebody’s daughters.
Karma, you are pure evil personified.
I also got to witness my own children displaying their own brand of knuckleheadedness. It was pretty frustrating realizing they were way, way too much like their old man — who, before then, was just like his.
We had our fallings out. Like other dads, I struggled with finding more Dad time around trying to earn a decent living. The balance never did seem fair. My kids and I experienced our bumps as they grew into young women and I kept treating them like they were still my little girls.
Somehow, we worked it all out. They still loved me despite my dad flaws. I talk to my kid nearly every day now. I also have acquired daughters who treat me as if I’ve been around forever. They act as if they love me.
Somehow, I must have done something right.
I think of all this with Father’s Day heading our way. What my dad endured with his three son/clones, and what I’ve endured with my own mini-me versions.
The key (to me, anyway) was we never stopped trying to be good dads. Yup, we fell flat more than once. And yup, more often than not we got what was coming to us.
It’s why I can’t relate to anyone who fathers a child and walks away. Are those men scared their kids will turn out like them? Or are they just too selfish to make any sort of effort? Fatherhood is a sacrifice in so many ways. Is sacrificing for family too much to ask?
I really don’t get it. I do know they’ll get what they’ve got coming to ’em one day. They’ll realize how much they’ve missed, but by then it’ll be too late. They’ll probably feel regret, and they’ll have earned it.
But I know so many other dads — young and old — who are still working their way through all the stages of fatherhood. I’m sure more than one can nod his head and agree life has a way of delivering what we’ve got coming. Good, bad, or ugly — it’s coming.
My hope for all the great dads out there is that come this Sunday night, after a day of their families celebrating their Dadness, they can climb in their beds, smile at the ceiling and think:
“I must have done something right.”
Happy Father’s Day, y’all.
