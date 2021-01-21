The Lufkin Police Department has found Shirley Windham, 52, who has an Alzheimer’s diagnosis.
She was last seen by her caretaker around 6:50 p.m. Thursday near the police department’s downtown facility.
A release from Jessica Pebsworth, city of Lufkin communications director, said Windham was found safe about 9 p.m.
She lives on Hummingbird Lane in the Brookhollow subdivision.
She is 4-foot-10, 200 pounds, with short gold hair. She was last seen wearing long pants, a gray sweatshirt and a red shower cap.
