Lufkin ISD prides itself on ensuring students are college-, career- and military-ready. The state has accountability indicators for school districts for postsecondary readiness called College, Career and Military Readiness (CCMR). Each indicator is tabulated and scored, and Lufkin ISD received 91 percentage points for all students.

To be classified as college-, career- or military-ready, a Lufkin High School graduate needs to have taken dual-credit courses, industry-based certifications, earned an associate degree, taken college preparatory classes or be classified as workforce-ready by completing a sequence of three courses in career and technical classes.

Lynn Torres is the superintendent of Lufkin ISD. Her email address is ltorres@lufkinisd.org.