Lufkin ISD prides itself on ensuring students are college-, career- and military-ready. The state has accountability indicators for school districts for postsecondary readiness called College, Career and Military Readiness (CCMR). Each indicator is tabulated and scored, and Lufkin ISD received 91 percentage points for all students.
To be classified as college-, career- or military-ready, a Lufkin High School graduate needs to have taken dual-credit courses, industry-based certifications, earned an associate degree, taken college preparatory classes or be classified as workforce-ready by completing a sequence of three courses in career and technical classes.
Next year, we also will be counting enlistment in the military as one of these indicators. We are proud of this score when the state average for CCMR is 63%. I’m encouraged when other school districts call to find out what the secret is to preparing students for future success.
There is no secret but hard work, excellent staff and dedicated students who have choices and opportunities for a variety of courses that will prepare them for life.
To help students further prepare for college, Lufkin ISD will be hosting a College Night from 6-7:30 p.m. Monday in the Lufkin High School Cafeteria.
There are 58 college/technical schools/universities that will be attending. Some of the schools coming are Texas Tech University, Penn State University, Prairie View A&M, Texas Southern University, University of Texas at Austin, Southern Arkansas University, Louisiana Tech University, Stephen F. Austin State University and Angelina College.
I am proud that Lufkin High School is an instructional site for Angelina College, meaning our teachers also are adjunct faculty for Angelina College. Our students can take dual-credit courses without ever leaving the Lufkin High School campus. This is a great relationship that benefits our students.
I am proud that we have a relationship with Stephen F. Austin State University as a Distinguished High School. Last year, we had almost 50 students sign with SFA to receive the benefits of attending a Distinguished High School. Lufkin High School students receive the following:
■ Waived application fee
■ Top 30% guaranteed admission
■ $5,000 per year scholarship for Top 10% students
■ $3,000 per year for Top 11-25% students
■ Scholarships can be renewed if the student meets requirements
■ Tailored campus visit
■ Assigned admission counselor
We recently hosted the new Leadership Lufkin class at the Panther Activity Center. Luckily, we were smart enough to let our students speak to this group and share what all of these activities and leadership opportunities meant to them.
We highlighted student council, leadership positions, robotics, the Early College High School and the STEM program. Students shared their experiences, their future plans, and what these programs meant to them with a maturity and grace that could not be matched.
They shared heartfelt feelings about the programs and how those programs have broadened their horizons and their plans for the future. They truly struck at the heart of what we are about, and the group attending our tour was forever changed by the dialogue with these students.
Several of the group stayed behind to offer suggestions to our students about careers and offered their assistance to these students in the future. My hope would be that we can further foster those relationships and connections for our students.
To see our students speak confidently to adults, express their emotions and have a solidified career path should remind us that our future leadership positions are in good hands. At Lufkin ISD, we celebrate the great job of our teachers and staff and the successful outcome of our students.
