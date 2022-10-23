Motorists can expect to see traffic switched to a newly constructed roadway in coming days on a major construction project south of Zavalla.
Traffic will be switched to newly constructed roadway on the south end of a construction project that is currently underway from near FM 1270, south of Zavalla in Angelina County, to the Jasper County line, according to Rhonda Oaks, TxDOT’s public information officer.
Both lanes of traffic will be switched onto new roadway from Ernest Smith Road to the county line. The change in traffic pattern will allow crews to begin reconstruction of the existing lanes through this area of the project.
Drewery Construction Co. Inc. of Nacogdoches is serving as contractor for the $37.8 million project that includes construction of new roadway and reconstruction of existing roadway in a 7.3-mile section of U.S. Highway 69 south. This project is expected to be completed in mid-2023, weather permitting.
Motorists approaching U.S. Highway 69 from existing farm roads, county roads and private driveways are urged to be alert to the new driving pattern as they enter the roadway.
Motorists driving through this work zone are urged to reduce speed and obey all traffic control devices. Stay alert to moving equipment and workers near the lanes of traffic as work progresses.
This project was designed to enhance the safety of U.S. Highway 69, which is also a designated hurricane evacuation route.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.