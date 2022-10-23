Road work

Motorists can expect to see traffic switched to a newly constructed roadway in coming days on a major construction project south of Zavalla.

Traffic will be switched to newly constructed roadway on the south end of a construction project that is currently underway from near FM 1270, south of Zavalla in Angelina County, to the Jasper County line, according to Rhonda Oaks, TxDOT’s public information officer.