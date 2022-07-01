The Lufkin Daily News directed $5,000 each this week to The Family Crisis Center of East Texas and JD’s Center of Hope to help each organization further its mission in the community.
The gift came via the Carmage and Martha Ann Walls Foundation, which allows publishers at all Southern Newspapers Inc.-owned papers to choose a local nonprofit or nonprofits to receive funds each year.
Carmage Walls founded Southern Newspapers, which now owns 11 community newspapers in Texas and Oklahoma. Martha Ann Walls served as president of the company for most of its history. Their daughter, Lissa Walls, now owns the company, and her parents’ legacy of community giving lives on through her and the foundation.
“This is such a great opportunity for our community newspaper to continue the mission of service to our community,” publisher Jackie Zimmerman said. “We have so many amazing and well-deserving nonprofit agencies in Angelina County that provide much-needed services to our neighbors. I am so excited to be able to help them with additional funding to make their jobs maybe just a little easier.
“While it was hard to select just two, we feel the Family Crisis Center and JD’s Center of Hope have clearly defined missions and excellent track records of service to our community.”
The Family Crisis Center provides residents with the basic necessities of life — food, clothing and shelter as well as counseling, education and so much more. JD’s Center of Hope also provides a food pantry, education services, Tots on the Move Child Education, after-school tutoring, care for the elderly and more.
Publishers of each newspaper recommend organizations for funding, and the foundation’s board of trustees vote on distribution.
Past recipients of Carmage and Martha Ann Walls Foundation grants distributed through The Lufkin Daily News include East Texas Cancer Alliance for Hope, Angelina County Child Welfare Board, Neighborhood Strong and Angelina County Humane Society (Winnie Berry), among many others.
Organizations that received grants for 2022 provide housing assistance, meals, job training, counseling, animal rescue and adoption, health care to the underinsured and literacy courses, among other worthwhile endeavors.
In the past 10 years, the foundation has given more than $3 million to the communities Walls-owned newspapers serve, including Galveston, Baytown, Brazoria County, Bay City, Lufkin, Nacogdoches, Paris, New Braunfels, Kerrville, Seguin and Lawton, Oklahoma.
The Lufkin Daily News helps in other ways throughout the year, including sponsoring local events and activities.
“Walls Foundation grants allow us to have a significant impact on nonprofits that enrich our community and the efforts of local volunteers,” Zimmerman said. “We literally are invested in our towns in so many ways, including job creation, community building, accountability journalism, marketing to help local businesses reach their audiences and more. I’m proud to be a part of that mission.”
