School zone flashers are being activated throughout the Lufkin District for the 2021 school year, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. Drivers are urged to be cautious and alert as they drive through school zones and for buses picking up and delivering students.
While school districts prepare for the new school year, TxDOT wants to remind motorists that state law requires motorists to reduce speed to the posted school zone speed limit when school zone flashers are activated. Be prepared to stop during peak travel hours as traffic is directed before and after school hours.
“Beginning a new school year is an important time to remind motorists that traffic will again be heavy near school districts in the mornings and afternoons. Remember, there are many young drivers on the roadway as well as parents, buses, pedestrians and bicyclists,” Rhonda Oaks, TxDOT’s Lufkin District public information officer, said. “We want everyone to arrive safely and that will require every motorist to remain alert in and near school zones and buses.”
Laws and safety tips to remember for driving through school zones include:
■ Cellphone use is banned in active school zones. Anyone using a cellphone could face a fine of up to $200.
■ Obey school zone speed limits. Traffic fines double in school zones.
■ Student delivery and pick-up should only be done in the school’s designated areas, not in or near the street.
■ Be alert for students who might cross the street between vehicles.
Laws and safety tips for traveling near a school bus include:
■ A driver traveling in either direction must stop when approaching a school bus that is stopped and operating a visual signal. The driver may not proceed until the school bus resumes motion, the bus driver signals to proceed or the visual signals are no longer activated.
■ If a road is divided only by a left-turn lane, drivers on both sides of the roadway must stop for school buses while lights are activated. If the travel lanes are separated by an intervening median or physical barrier, only motorists traveling in the same direction as the bus are required to stop.
■ Violators could face up to a $1,000 fine.
Parents of students who walk or bike to school should also be aware of safe practices and discuss them with their students before school begins. Safety tips for students include:
■ Always cross at intersections and designated crosswalks. Look left, right and then left again before proceeding.
■ Look for traffic when stepping off a bus or from behind parked cars.
■ Make eye contact with drivers before crossing the street.
■ Always obey crossing guards.
■ Always wear a helmet when riding a bicycle.
For more information, contact Rhonda.Oaks@txdot.gov or call 633-4395.
