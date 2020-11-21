Envelopes for the Christian Information & Service Center’s annual fundraiser went out with The Lufkin Daily News’ weekend edition.
In the last two to three years, readers have contributed an average of $5,000, CISC director Yolanda Richard said. This helps the organization procure food normally, but this year the money will be allocated to their Helping Hands program, a project they started this year to deliver food to clients.
“It’s kind of like Meals on Wheels, but they deliver hot meals and we deliver meals to cook,” Richard said.
‘‘Taking care of and giving back to our community is important to all of us at The Lufkin Daily News,’’ publisher Jackie Zimmerman said. ‘‘By providing the addressed envelopes in today’s paper, we are helping make it easier for our readers to give to an organization that fills an important need in our community — ensuring local families have food every day.
‘‘And, this holiday season, the need is even greater as families find themselves either out of work or working fewer hours due to circumstances beyond their control.’’
The organization is grateful for any donation amount because whatever they get, God multiplies, Richard said.
“He always makes it enough,” she said. “We’re just grateful because you don’t have to do this, you don’t have to take the time and money, to give those dollars to make this happen.
“But it’s a way for people to see that it takes a whole community to feed the community.”
This year they saw some participation drop as people were nervous to leave their homes, but that participation has come back with some new clients, Richard said. Their biggest struggle has been with losing volunteers this year.
They’ve begun seeing more clients now as the holiday season approaches and people need help to have this time with their families, Richard said.
“And I believe people are starting to go back to what originally made for holidays,” she said. “They don’t miss the water until the well has gone dry. … They’ve got to put some spirit back into it.”
CISC works hard to be good stewards of the money they receive and to utilize it to care for their clients, Richard said.
“We don’t take it for granted,” she said. “We know there are many, many organizations struggling like we are and yet some are still compelled to give to us, and for that, we’re humbled and thankful and know that we’re blessed.”
She wishes The Lufkin Daily News’ readers a Happy Thanksgiving and wishes them safety.
‘‘Ensuring families in need have both enough food and the right food is key to the health and well-being of our community, and we want Angelina County’s families to not only survive but thrive, and we can only do that if we help one another,’’ Zimmerman said.
‘‘Please take a moment to pull the envelope out of the paper, put a donation in it and drop it in the mail to CISC. A donation of any amount is most welcome and much needed.’’
