The weekend edition of The Lufkin Daily News is being delivered on Sunday this week, along with Friday’s printed issue.
Freezing temperatures and a lack of water in the city prevented us from running our press. A sister paper handled printing for us, which necessitated the delivery delay.
As always, you can go online and see the full e-edition. Since we can’t deliver a printed paper to you until Sunday, our online news is free to everyone.
Thank you for your patience and understanding.
