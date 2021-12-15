It seems this year Christmas has arrived earlier and faster than ever. Probably because the weather has been more conducive to shorts and flip-flops than sweaters and toboggans. Even hot chocolate and s’mores have been fairly scarce at gatherings where air conditioning is required.
Regardless, at St. Cyprian’s Episcopal School the Christmas spirit is alive and well with no consideration of the outside temperatures or the hot chocolate shortages.
The Imaginarium is the site of a small scale replica of the Macy’s Christmas Parade with student creations of the hot air balloons, made famous for floating over Broadway, hanging high around the space’s ceiling.
Gingerbread houses have been designed and decorated and the famous nuts and bolts Christmas trees of our kindergarten classes are on display outside their classrooms.
Of special interest are the Andy Warhol Santas created by third graders and the Chemistree in the high school hall. All outward signs of the season.
But, to borrow a line from Dr. Seuss’ character, the Grinch, “… What if Christmas perhaps means a little bit more?”
Henry van Dyke, author and educator, wrote these words in 1905 that speak to us still:
“Are you willing to stoop down and consider the needs and desires of little children; to remember the weaknesses and loneliness of people who are growing old; to stop asking how much your friends love you, and to ask yourself if you love them enough; to bear in mind the things that other people have to bear on their hearts; to trim your lamp so that it will give more light and less smoke, and to carry it in front so that your shadow will fall behind you; to make a grave for your ugly thoughts and a garden for your kindly feelings, with the gate open? Are you willing to do these things for a day? Then you are ready to keep Christmas!”
We offer the season’s best of blending celebration and giving in the keeping of Christmas at our school. The classrooms are decorated and hallways overflow with messages of joy and anticipation of Dec. 25. But we did add a little bit more to prepare for Christmas Day.
Our Christmas preparations have included a wonderful student performance of ‘‘The Plane Truth About Christmas,’’ a Jimmy and Gail Getzen Christmas play about travelers stranded in a modern-day airport on Christmas Eve acting out the story of the first Christmas.
Student contributions to the Toys for Tots campaign were given a special blessing in our midweek chapel service for the child who will receive the gifts, and Angel Tree items were delivered to the Salvation Army along with canned food items as culmination of a month-long project of our Junior Honor Society and Student Council.
Students sang Christmas carols as they rode on the school float in the Lufkin Christmas parade showcasing a Down Home Christmas to represent our school sharing the joy of the season with their community.
At St. Cyprian’s Episcopal School, we are ready to keep Christmas and wish each of you all the best the season has to offer and a very Happy New Year!
