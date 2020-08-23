As East Texas residents prepare for a possible hit by twin hurricanes currently swirling toward the Gulf Coast, the National Weather Service’s Shreveport, Louisiana, office has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas, including Angelina and surrounding counties.
With Hurricane Marco expected to maintain hurricane strength as it churns toward the Southeast Louisiana coast Monday afternoon, South Central Louisiana and Deep East Texas are bracing for potential impact as the storm moves west/northwest during the day Tuesday, weakening to a tropical depression as it does before moving into portions of Northeast Texas Tuesday night into Wednesday, according to the NWS.
Rainfall is expected to begin increasing in coverage and intensity late Monday through Wednesday across our region, with the greatest wind, tornado and flood threat from Marco expected to remain south and southeast of our region through Wednesday, the outlook states.
These threats will continue to be defined through the next 24 to 36 hours, however, and will greatly be dependent on the track of Marco, the NWS states.
Tropical Storm Laura is expected to strengthen to a hurricane as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico early this week and should make landfall on the Louisiana coast Wednesday night. Laura brings a more significant threat of flash flooding from heavy rainfall, strong winds gusts and possible tornadoes across at least the southern half of the four-state region as early as late Wednesday night, but especially Thursday into Thursday night, according to the NWS. But like Marco, the threats associated with a landfalling Laura will continue to become better-defined as confidence increases with the track of the storm.
Experts say Laura could make landfall with winds exceeding 110 mph, and rain bands from both storms could bring a combined total of 2 feet of rain to parts of Louisiana and several feet of potentially deadly storm surge.
Fortunately, it appears the storms will not be hurricanes simultaneously — something researchers say has never happened in the Gulf of Mexico since record-keeping began in 1900.
Various resources were placed on standby Sunday across Texas ahead of Laura, while Gov. Greg Abbott has preemptively declared a state disaster for 23 counties, nearly all of them along the Gulf Coast. The Texas Military Department, which includes the Texas Army National Guard, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department and the Texas A&M Task Force 1 and 2 are all on standby with swift-water rescue teams, helicopters, drones, and water-rescue personnel and dogs.
Abbott said the state’s response to any impacts by Laura also will be guided by efforts to continue combating the spread of COVID-19, and that the Texas Military Department will have disinfection teams and COVID-19 mobile testing squads ready to go. Two shelters also will be set up for individuals who are dealing with health impacts from the virus.
The National Hurricane Center said Marco was about 180 miles south-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River on Sunday evening, heading north-northwest at 13 mph and packing winds of 75 mph. The center warned of life-threatening storm surges and hurricane-force winds along the Gulf Coast.
Meanwhile, Laura was centered about 30 miles west of Cuba's eastern tip Sunday evening, with maximum sustained winds at 60 mph, and moving west-northwest at 21 mph. That storm is forecast to move over Cuba tonight or Monday.
The storms are not expected to interact as the region faces an unusually active hurricane season, according to the hurricane center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.